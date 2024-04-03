WATCH: 10 Shocking facts about Rhea Ripley

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars in WWE right now. Ever since she joined The Judgment Day in 2022, she has been unstoppable. She dominated the women's division and went on to win the Women's Royal Rumble in 2023 from the number one position.

Then at WrestleMania, Mami defeated her arch-nemesis Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, which later became the Women's World Championship. She holds the title to this date.

However, there are some facts about her that even the most hardcore fans might not know. The Nightmare was just seventeen years old when she received an email from the WWE about her tryout. She made her WWE debut in 2017, competing in the inaugural Mae Young Classic. Initially, she had a very different look back then from her modern-day gothic look. She had long blonde hair but later she decided to cut her hair short and eventually dyed it black after joining The Judgment Day.

Mami also defended the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania against Charlotte Flair. When The Queen won the Women's Royal Rumble in 2020, she opted to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship, which was held by Rhea Ripley back then.

These are the ten facts WWE doesn't want you to know about Rhea Ripley:

Shocking facts about Rhea Ripley

She modified her look

Engaged to Buddy Matthews

Ripley's early tryout offer

An awesome inspiration

NXT title defense at WrestleMania

She's a huge DragonBall Z fan

She would have become a soccer player

Friendship with Damien Priest

Major Achievements

She is a survivor

Watch the entire video above to learn more about Rhea Ripley.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE