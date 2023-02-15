WATCH: 10 Wrestlers who appeared in cartoons!

Over the years, many WWE Superstars have been seen in movies. But did you know that these wrestlers have also appeared in animated television shows? This allows a perfect combination of larger-than-life characters and the animated world of cartoons.

Who can forget Sgt. Slaughter in the G.I. Joe franchise? Sgt. Slaughter had a huge impact on the show and also became the best-selling action figure among the GI Joes.

WWE Wrestlers who appeared in cartoons

These wrestlers appeared in cartoons:

John Cena in the Rise of Teenage Mutant

Sgt. Slaughter in GI Joe

Ric Flair in the Cleveland Show

Hulk Hogan in China, IL

Macho Man Randy Savage in Dexter's Laboratory

Stone Cold Steve Austin in Dilbert

Hulk Hogan's Rock N Wrestling

Randy Savage in King of the Hill

Bret Hart in The Simpsons

John Cena in Dallas and Robo

