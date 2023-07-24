WWE
By Piyush yadav
Modified Jul 24, 2023 22:55 IST
Trish Stratus and Vince McMahon (L); Mark Henry and Mae Young (R).

It's not a secret that WWE is no stranger to controversies. On numerous occasions, it has invited discussions around its programming.

Click on the video above to see the full list, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge for more such content.

The women's division which is the backbone of the company today, has also been a regular part of these controversies. A few years ago, the promotion did not always put their female stars in the best of angles.

Repeating any of these storylines in today's world will be enough to get the company canceled on social media. Luckily, it has moved away from portraying its female wrestlers in such light.

These female storylines could have gotten WWE in trouble today

The five storylines we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

  • Stephanie gets body shamed
  • Lita's miscarriage
  • Mae Young gives birth to a hand
  • HLA
  • Trish barks like a dog.

Watch the video above in its full entirety to recall the storylines which we might never see being repeated in pro wrestling.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
