It's not a secret that WWE is no stranger to controversies. On numerous occasions, it has invited discussions around its programming.

The women's division which is the backbone of the company today, has also been a regular part of these controversies. A few years ago, the promotion did not always put their female stars in the best of angles.

Repeating any of these storylines in today's world will be enough to get the company canceled on social media. Luckily, it has moved away from portraying its female wrestlers in such light.

These female storylines could have gotten WWE in trouble today

The five storylines we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Stephanie gets body shamed

Lita's miscarriage

Mae Young gives birth to a hand

HLA

Trish barks like a dog.

