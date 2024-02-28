WATCH: 5 Major Social Media Rivalries involving WWE Superstars

In the world of professional wrestling, the drama does not just unfold in the ring. It also spills over onto social media platforms, where WWE Superstars engage in heated arguments.

One such instance happened between Becky Lynch and former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey. The two female stars were involved in a bitter social media war leading up to their historic encounter at WrestleMania 35. They did not hold back in their online interactions, trading insults and challenging each other's prowess. Their exchanges on X/Twitter added layers of intensity to their already highly-anticipated showdown.

There was a big argument online between Roman Reigns and former UFC Lightweight and Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor, who began taking shots at WWE. The Notorious started saying mean things about the Stamford-based promotion on X/Twitter and even said that he could beat up all the WWE wrestlers. This did not sit well with almost all wrestlers working in the Stamford-based company, including the Head of the Table, who said, "You're the size of my leg. Shut up."

There have been numerous occasions where wrestlers have had conflicts on the internet.

These are the wrestlers who had conflicts on the internet

Seth Rollins vs. Will Ospreay

Matt Riddle vs. Chris Jericho

Roman Reigns vs. Conor McGregor

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey

