WATCH: 5 recent funny moments in WWE 

The "E" in WWE stands for "entertainment" and it is more or less the fundamental maxim of Vince McMahon's promotion. From catchy promos to taking massive bumps in the ring, superstars do it all to amuse their fans.

Perhaps the most beloved aspect of watching the shows is the element of fun they wield. What could be more entertaining than some positively funny moments? In the video above, we take a look at 5 such moments in recent programming.

Brock Lesnar is enjoying his new gimmick in WWE

Brock Lesnar has always been depicted as a monstrous heel who strikes terror in the heart of his opponents. It's always satisfying to see such a character engage in a silly moment or let off a genuine chuckle.

However, Lesnar has gone a step further and is consistently proving his versatility. He recently started revealing his funnier side when on the mic. He verbally obliterated Bobby Lashley and his segments are the most awaited moments on RAW and SmackDown.

It won't be surprising if the Knock-Knock joke becomes part of wrestling folklore in the future. However, one must not forget that The Beast Incarnate is still alive and will be unleashed upon The All Mighty at the Royal Rumble this Saturday.

