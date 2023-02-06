WWE is known for its high-energy matches and mic-dropping insults. While many of the storylines and interactions between wrestlers are meant to be family-friendly, there have been a few instances where the insults and trash talk have crossed the line into the Rated R territory.

The company has tried to move away from its earlier product and focus more on PG programming. However, it sometimes becomes difficult to stay true to PG, as some stars do not hold back while insulting their opponents.

These WWE insults were not PG

The five moments we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Roman Reigns' remarks on John Cena

A "Nasty Animal"

The Usos reference Xavier Woods' controversy

Logan Paul mocks The Miz

Triple H's remark to Stephanie McMahon

