WATCH: 5 Shocking unscripted WWE moments

Some unscripted moments thrill fans in WWE, where the action is planned, and athletes perform incredible moves. Similar occurrences took place throughout 2023.

Remember when Logan Paul saved Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel? During the United States Championship match, the social media star showed great sportsmanship by saving the Hall of Famer from sustaining a devastating injury.

During the match, Rey fell short while performing an acrobatic spot. Logan analyzed the situation on the fly and caught his opponent, preventing him from landing awkwardly on the mat. It was unplanned, and Paul was praised for his presence of mind.

Similarly, after losing to Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar paid respect to The American Nightmare by hugging him and raising his hand. This moment was also unscripted.

There have been many such unscripted moments in 2023.

These are some of the unscripted moments that happened in 2023

MJF did not act like a champion

Logan Paul saves Rey Mysterio

Lesnar puts over Cody Rhodes

Pat McAfee makes a comeback

Jack Perry uses 'real glass'

