While the male and female divisions of WWE work separately, they often cross paths in programming. It is mainly in the form of interactions or team-ups, but sometimes it has also been in a physical brawl.

Every now and then, female superstars have proven they can hold their own against male superstars.

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

However, a few times, these female wrestlers have gone way beyond that. Not only did they overcome the tough task, but they did so rather comfortably.

These female stars have proven that the women's division of the promotion is in no way inferior to their male counterparts.

These female WWE superstars were not afraid of going against men

The five instances we have chosen for our video above are:

Rhea Ripley body slams Luke Gallows.

Alexa Bliss defeats Randy Orton.

Lita humbles Heath Slater on RAW1000.

Ronda Rousey puts Triple H through the table.

Chyna wins the Intercontinental title and dominates the Royal Rumble.

Poll : 0 votes