WATCH: 5 Tragic deaths of former WWE Superstars

By Piyush yadav
Modified Mar 02, 2023 17:10 IST
'Macho Man' Randy Savage (L); Mr. Brodie Lee (R).

WWE Superstars are more than just TV personalities for the majority of fans. Fans and stars share a unique bond, and it is never an easy task to accept when such a star passes away.

The tragic deaths of these superstars are a sad reality of the world. While these former stars of the promotion are no longer among us, they have created a legacy that will be remembered for years.

The deaths of these former WWE Superstars are unforgettable

The five names on our list in the video above are:

  • Mr. Perfect
  • Ashley Massaro
  • Brodie Lee
  • 'Macho Man' Randy Savage
  • Owen Hart

Edited by Angana Roy
