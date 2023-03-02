WATCH: 5 Tragic deaths of former WWE Superstars

WWE Superstars are more than just TV personalities for the majority of fans. Fans and stars share a unique bond, and it is never an easy task to accept when such a star passes away.
The tragic deaths of these superstars are a sad reality of the world. While these former stars of the promotion are no longer among us, they have created a legacy that will be remembered for years.
The deaths of these former WWE Superstars are unforgettable
The five names on our list in the video above are:
- Mr. Perfect
- Ashley Massaro
- Brodie Lee
- 'Macho Man' Randy Savage
- Owen Hart
