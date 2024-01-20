WATCH: 5 wrestlers who passed away in 2023

Professional wrestling serves as a stage for larger-than-life personalities to entertain fans worldwide. However, 2023 brought a somber undertone to the wrestling community as it mourned the untimely departures of many wrestlers.

The wrestling world was left in disbelief on August 24 with the heartbreaking announcement of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's untimely passing.

As one of WWE's most beloved stars, Wyatt had captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Regrettably, there lingered a collective sentiment among fans that he didn't receive the opportunities he deserved to ascend as a main event star in Stamford-based company.

This came just a day after WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk passed away on August 23. He was diagnosed with dementia and had been living in assisted care. In another poignant moment of loss in 2023, the wrestling community bid farewell to Jay Briscoe, who was in the prime of his career.

Tragically, his promising journey was cut short on January 17 when he met with an unfortunate accident, leaving behind a void that echoed throughout the wrestling world.

We bid farewell to several notable wrestlers in 2023.

We lost these wrestlers in 2023

Jay Briscoe

"Superstar" Billy Graham

The Iron Sheik

Terry Funk

Windham Rotunda "Bray Wyatt"

