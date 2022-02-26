WATCH: 5 WWE Superstars who once dominated MMA

WrestleMania in 2022 will be headlined by former MMA champions Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey. This is certainly not the first time that mixed martial arts and professional wrestling have gone hand-in-hand.

Several times in WWE history, many mixed martial artists have entered the squared circle. Despite dominating the octagon ring, these fighters often show interest in professional wrestling. Likewise, stars such as Bobby Lashley have transitioned well from WWE to mixed martial arts throughout history.

Bobby Lashley dominated MMA for several years

Lashley started competing in professional mixed martial arts in 2008. His record in cage fighting has been quite one-sided in terms of winning. He has won 15 fights and lost just two.

The former WWE Champion competed in various promotions like Shark Fights, Strikeforce, Titan Fighting Championships, Super Fight League, and Bellator. Interestingly, he has also managed to win the Shark Fights Heavyweight Championship.

When Bobby Lashley returned to WWE in April 2018, he was still under a Bellator contract. However, in October 2020, he was released from the promotion.

Although Lashley hasn't had a professional MMA bout since 2016, his recent wrestling run has resulted in success in the form of two WWE Championship victories.

