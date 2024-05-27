WATCH: 5 WWE Superstars who went through shocking transformation

  • home icon
By Rohit Ranjan
Modified May 27, 2024 07:08 GMT
Many superstars went through shocking transformation in WWE

WWE stars often evolve their personas to stay relevant in the ever-changing world of pro wrestling. Cody Rhodes was introduced as Dusty Rhodes' son. He couldn't make much of an impact during his initial years in the company and turned heel by joining Randy Orton's stable, The Legacy.

Since then, he has changed his personality quite a few times. In 2010, he introduced the character of 'Dashing' Cody Rhodes. A few years later, in 2014, he became Stardust, which was similar to his brother Goldust's character, before finally becoming The American Nightmare in the Indies.

Similarly, Bray Wyatt has also reinvented himself many times. He made his WWE debut as Husky Harris in 2010, but it didn't work out. So, he was sent to FCW, where he created the character of a cult leader, Bray Wyatt. He was quickly reintroduced to the main roster and became one of the most popular wrestlers in the company.

However, until 2019, the cult leader character ran out of its course. He needed something new and introduced The Fiend. Just a few months after The Fiend's debut, he won the Universal Championship.

Check out the video below.

youtube-cover

WWE wrestlers who went through a transformation

  • Rhea Ripley
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Bray Wyatt
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Roman Reigns

Watch the entire video to learn about the wrestlers who went through transformation.

