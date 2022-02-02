Watch: An unmasked Rey Mysterio shares heartfelt moment with Bad Bunny backstage

At the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event, both Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny made their marks. In the aftermath of the Rumble, Bunny and Mysterio shared a heartfelt moment as the Master of the 619 presented the rapper with his mask.

The two had earlier interacted in the Rumble match itself, teaming up to eliminate Dolph Ziggler.

Taking to Instagram, Mysterio shared a short clip of himself interacting with Bad Bunny backstage after the Royal Rumble. An unmasked Mysterio is seen handing Bunny his mask, which he receives gracefully.

At the event, Bad Bunny made his shocking return to WWE, entering the match at #27. Bunny was one of the few surprise entrants WWE had in store for this year's Royal Rumble.

In addition to Ziggler, Bad Bunny also eliminated former WWE Champion Sheamus from the Men's Royal Rumble. He also came face-to-face with Brock Lesnar, but The Beast Incarnate eventually eliminated Bunny from the match.

Before initially departing WWE, Bunny competed in a huge tag team match at WrestleMania 37. He teamed up with the reigning WWE United States Champion Damian Preist for an emphatic win over The Miz and John Morrison on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

How did Rey Mysterio's Royal Rumble 2022 turn out?

Rey Mysterio had a disappointing Royal Rumble 2022, to say the least. The former WWE Champion had just one elimination on the night, which was also courtesy of his teaming with Bad Bunny to eliminate Dolph Ziggler.

Mysterio lasted a total of nine minutes in this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match, and didn't manage to cross paths with his son, Dominik Mysterio. Several fans had predicted that Rey would come face-to-face with Dominik in the match, but Rey's son and protege was eliminated just three minutes after entering the Rumble at #14.

It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the Mysterios leading into WrestleMania 38. The duo has previously won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and could potentially get involved in the tag title picture leading on the Road to Wrestlemania.

