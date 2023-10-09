Fans do not see WWE only for wrestling, but they also see it for fun and entertainment. Pro wrestling is known for its storytelling, and what good is a story without good characters? The sport has given unforgettable characters like The Undertaker, Steve Austin, Sting, and so on.

Fans love these stars, and thus, every new superstar wants to make their own name through their own character. However, many stars fail to make a good impression with their portrayal. While countless stars fall into that category, not many manage to turn the tide around and bring about a complete transformation.

These are some of the best character transformations in WWE history

The five names we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch

LA Knight

Roman Reigns

Fans did not show much interest in these stars until they transformed their characters into something fans couldn't resist praising.