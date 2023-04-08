Create

WATCH: Cody Rhodes joins list of WWE stars who lost career-defining matches

By Rohit Ranjan
Modified Apr 08, 2023 12:29 IST
Cody Rhodes joins list of WWE stars who lost career-defining matches
Cody Rhodes lost his match at WrestleMania 39.

WWE or professional wrestling is built around storylines and rivalries, often culminating in big matches or events that define a wrestler's career. While winning these career-defining matches can make a wrestler's career, losing them can also have a significant impact.

Who can forget Cody Rhodes' disappointing loss to Roman Reigns at this year's WrestleMania? Although there are theories on why The American Nightmare lost, this will undoubtedly impact his career.

However, Rhodes is not the only one to lose the most important match of his career. There are many instances when a superstar has lost career-defining matches.

Click on the video below to see the full list, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

youtube-cover

WWE stars who lost their career-defining matches

These are some stars who lost their career-defining matches

  • Wade Barrett
  • Sting
  • The British Bulldogs

You can check out the rest of the list in the video. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Cody Rhodes didn't finish the story at WrestleMania, just like these WWE stars who lost big

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...