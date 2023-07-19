WWE has never been a stranger to controversies. It won't be very far-fetched to say that the promotion has often invited such scenarios.

From making offensive jokes to integrating real lives inside the squared circle, the company has never shied away from experimenting with dramatic storylines.

While it has been criticized for its controversial storylines on many occasions, sometimes these angles have actually helped the promotion.

Be it long-term storytelling or squashing a fan-favorite, there have been some hot storylines which ultimately benefitted the promotion only.

These controversial storylines ultimately helped WWE

The five angles we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Dominik Mysterio's custody

Triple H marries an unconscious Stephanie

The infamous love triangle

Charlotte and Becky Lynch's heat

Daniel Bryan losing in 18 seconds

Watch the video in its entirety to take a trip down the memory lane. These storylines were once hated for their existence.

However, when one looks back now, most of these stories were actually good for the business.

