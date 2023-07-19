WWE
WATCH: Controversial storylines that actually helped WWE

By Piyush yadav
Modified Jul 19, 2023 12:01 IST
Eddie Guerrero and Dominik Mysterio (L); Sheamus and Daniel Bryan (R).

WWE has never been a stranger to controversies. It won't be very far-fetched to say that the promotion has often invited such scenarios.

From making offensive jokes to integrating real lives inside the squared circle, the company has never shied away from experimenting with dramatic storylines.

youtube-cover

Click on the video above to watch the full list and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge for more such content.

While it has been criticized for its controversial storylines on many occasions, sometimes these angles have actually helped the promotion.

Be it long-term storytelling or squashing a fan-favorite, there have been some hot storylines which ultimately benefitted the promotion only.

These controversial storylines ultimately helped WWE

The five angles we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

  • Dominik Mysterio's custody
  • Triple H marries an unconscious Stephanie
  • The infamous love triangle
  • Charlotte and Becky Lynch's heat
  • Daniel Bryan losing in 18 seconds

Watch the video in its entirety to take a trip down the memory lane. These storylines were once hated for their existence.

However, when one looks back now, most of these stories were actually good for the business.

Edited by Angana Roy
