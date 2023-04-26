[WATCH] Current champion possibly suffers serious injury at WWE show

Current WWE NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell possibly suffered an injury during her title match against Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton at Spring Breakin'.

She captured the title several weeks ago at Stand & Deliver, where she defeated Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Lyra Valkyria, Roxanne, and Tiffany in a Ladder match with help from WWE star Dexter Lumis. Last week on NXT, it was announced that Hartwell would put her title on the line in a triple threat match at Spring Breakin', which took place on Tuesday this week.

The match started off well, but things took a turn when Tiffany Stratton performed a moonsault off the top rope onto Indi Hartwell and Roxanne Perez, who were standing outside the ring. The impact caused Hartwell to blow out her ankle, taking her out of the match for some time.

She was attended to by medical staff at ringside, and was then taken to the back while Perez and Stratton kept the action going in the ring. Indi surprisingly returned to the match, but she was not 100%, and she was limping to the ring. After Tiffany hit The Prodigy with a moonsault, she went for the pin, but Hartwell pulled her out of the ring.

Indi then hit her finish and pinned Roxanne Perez to retain the WWE NXT Women's Championship.

