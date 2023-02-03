Watch: Current WWE star recalls painful Undertaker memory

The Undertaker has done a lot of insane spots with other WWE Superstars throughout his legendary career.

The Deadman has taken part in almost every match type WWE has to offer, including the Elimination Chamber match. The Hall of Famer has competed in three Chamber matches and racked up six eliminations during those matchups.

While the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event won't include The Phenom, there are still many memories to look back upon heading into the event on February 18.

With the Elimination Chamber premium live event only a few weeks away, RAW Superstar MVP took to social media today to reflect upon his Chamber match with The Deadman back at No Way Out 2008, tweeting out:

"That time @Undertaker sent me FLYING inside the #WWEChamber! *Hands over eyes emoji*," MVP said in a tweet.

Will The Undertaker be part of WrestleMania 39?

The Undertaker competed in his last WWE match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. The match was a cinematic affair and took place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Deadman later had his send-off in the ThunderDome with no fans at the 2020 Survivor Series event. Many members of the WWE Universe were disappointed that they were unable to say goodbye to The Phenom in person.

But with WrestleMania 39 just around the corner, there is a lot of speculation among fans that The Demon from Death Valley might come back and wrestle one last match.

That speculation only intensified after The Deadman was featured in the commercial for WrestleMania 39.

Will The Phenom get one last match with a proper send-off in front of the WWE Universe? We'll find out soon enough.

Do you remember this moment between MVP and The Deadman in 2008? Are you looking forward to the Elimination Chamber premium live event later this month? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

