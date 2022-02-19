WATCH: $50 million from one show - WWE's next WrestleMania? 

WWE is in full swing on the Road to WrestleMania with Elimination Chamber just a few hours from now. However, the event will not take place in the United States. Instead, the company will be organizing it in Saudi Arabia.

February 19, 2022, will mark the first time the promotion organizes a traditional special event like Elimination Chamber in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, further strengthening their partnership. Watch the video above to find out everything you need to know about World Wrestling Entertainment's stint in the said country.

It all started with WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018

After several sporadic house shows, WWE organized a major televised pay-per-view that took place in Saudi Arabia called the Greatest Royal Rumble. The show, which went down in April 2018, featured a 50-man Royal Rumble that Braun Strowman won.

Famous names like The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H, Brock Lesnar, and Chris Jericho also fought at the event. Such appearances from legends have become a staple of Saudi shows.

Since Greatest Royal Rumble 2018, the company has arranged five more events in the country, and this year's Elimination Chamber will be the seventh.

