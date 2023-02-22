Everyone and their mother are aware of the fact that WWE is scripted. However, that does not mean that the sport is fake in any sense. The bumps and hits these wrestlers take are more than real and devastating.

It also means that if done incorrectly, these moves can cause serious injuries to the wrestlers involved. Considering the nature of the sport, such incidents are not uncommon. There have been a few particular moves that have caused injuries to the opponent, albeit unintentionally.

These moves injured a WWE Superstar

The five moves we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Brock Lesnar's german suplexes

Seth Rollins' knee strike to John Cena

Muscle buster to Tyson Kidd

Ridge Holland's overhead suplex to Big E

Jon Moxley's devastating clothesline

