[WATCH] Dog pins pro-wrestler Psycho Mike in a 30-second squash

Professional wrestler Psycho Mike's name has been etched in wrestling history forever, for losing a bout to an actual dog.

Yeah, you read that right.

In a clip currently going viral on Wrestling Twitter, independent wrestler Psycho Mike was squashed by a good boy in the middle of the ring. The clip is receiving quite a mixed response, with some fans having a chuckle over it while others are slamming it for making a mockery of wrestling.

In the clip, the adorable pupper can be seen interacting with what seems to be its owner as soon as the bell rings. The doggo then attacks Psycho Mike as gently as possible and proceeds to pin him for the historic victory. The clip can be seen below:

Kaelan Ramos @KaelanRamos If wrestling is fake, then explain this: If wrestling is fake, then explain this: https://t.co/eDbJW6dE3s

Psycho Mike as well as tons of pro-wrestling fans have reacted to the clip so far

The clip received an amusing response from Mike, who stated that he had "made it" in pro wrestling after the contest. Several fans also chimed in with their reactions to the clip, as can be seen below:

jesus didn't tap. @wrestlefxith @KaelanRamos Relax, people. That dog is the last survivor of the Hart Dungeon. And a very good boy. @KaelanRamos Relax, people. That dog is the last survivor of the Hart Dungeon. And a very good boy.

Sim @Koouunn @KaelanRamos There's no rule saying a dog cant be a wrestler 🤔 @KaelanRamos There's no rule saying a dog cant be a wrestler 🤔

Deathstalker 🦂 @Tommy_W1587 @KaelanRamos Jim Cornette is going to have a conniption when he sees this. @KaelanRamos Jim Cornette is going to have a conniption when he sees this. 😂

This certainly isn't the first time that a wrestler has taken on an animal in the squared circle. Pro wrestling's rich and storied history is full of instances of wrestlers going one-on-one with animals. Professional wrestlers have squared off against alligators, orangutans, and bears in the ring.

Mike seemingly had a great time getting squashed by the dog. He's getting massive exposure on social media due to the loss and he's certainly not complaining. You can learn more about Mike on his official Instagram handle, HERE.

This incredibly unique contest didn't sit well with many pro-wrestling purists, if some of the comments on the original video are any indication.

What was your immediate reaction to watching this clip? Do share your thoughts on "The Big Dog" who made quick work of Mike without breaking a sweat.

