It is well-known that WWE and AEW programming is pre-determined, and there is a script behind everything. However, sticking to the script is easier said than done.

Sometimes, emotions and mistakes make it impossible for the stars to stay true to their script. In such cases, whatever happens inside the ring surprises fans, writers, and producers.

While various unscripted moments are now iconic, some were embarrassing. These moments are unforgettable for the fans of the programming.

From an unfortunate slide to a failed explosion, pro wrestling has seen some embarrassing unscripted moments.

These unscripted moments were pretty awkward for these AEW and WWE Superstars

The five moments we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Titus' slide

Infamous title exchange

AEW's failed explosion

Roman forgets his lines

Worst debut ever

