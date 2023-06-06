[WATCH] "Everyone seems to forget" - 34-year-old WWE star reminds fans that she sold Zoey Stark's finisher perfectly

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus put Zoey Stark on the map when the latter voluntarily assisted the icon in picking up the victory over Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia. Stark moved to the main roster on May 8, 2023, and is already making an impact after qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Superstars seldom manage to get a unique finisher like Zoey Stark's Z-360. What makes the 29-year-old's finisher tricky, however, is that how good it looks largely depends on the receiver's selling.

Dana Brooke has now reacted to a fan's Twitter post of when Zoey Stark hit the Z-360 on her on an episode of Main Event:

"Everyone seems to forget," she wrote.

You can check out the clip and Dana Brooke's tweet here.

Zoey Stark has been on Raw for less than a month. She is already in a rivalry with Becky Lynch & aligned with Trish Stratus.

WWE must be extremely high on her.





As of now, Becky Lynch does not have a backup to fend off the newly formed alliance of Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. It will be interesting to see if the young star emerges victorious in the annual ladder match in the United Kingdom.

Zoey Stark comments on her surprise allegiance to the WWE icon

During WWE The Bump, an interview aired following Trish and Becky's match at Night of Champions. When the two were asked if it was always the plan to join forces, the new RAW Superstar replied:

“What kinda question is that? Look, we’re just here to kick a**, and no better than Trish Stratus to do it.” [H/T: TJR Wrestling]





Meanwhile, Becky Lynch recently shared her feelings after The Man herself qualified for the ladder match. She feels winning the briefcase is the one thing left to do in her career, while also revealing that she is haunted by not ever getting that honor despite coming very close to it several times.

