WATCH: Heel turns that saved a WWE star's Career

A heel turn in professional wrestling is a storytelling technique where a character who was previously a hero, or "babyface," turns into a villain, or "heel." This is often done to refresh a character's storyline, create new conflicts, and generate interest among fans.

Sometimes, a heel turn can be the turning point of a wrestler's career. A well-executed heel turn can revitalize their career, generate new interest among fans, and elevate their status in the industry.

There are several reasons why a heel turn can work. First and foremost, it allows the wrestler to refresh their character and storyline. By turning heel, they can reinvent themselves, create new motivations and goals, and engage in new conflicts with other wrestlers.

Secondly, a heel turn can generate new interest among fans. When a wrestler turns heel, it often comes as a surprise, and fans are eager to see how the character will change and what new storylines will emerge. This curiosity can lead to increased ticket sales, merchandise sales, and television ratings.

There have been many instances when a heel turn worked greatly for WWE Superstars.

WWE Superstars whose careers were saved by a heel turn

Dominik Mysterio

Bayley

Chris Jericho

