[Watch] Hilarious Bayley botch at recent WWE live event 

Bayley recently fell over the top rope and had to be helped up by the referee during a six-woman tag team match at a WWE live event.

The former Women's Champion was learning over the rope in the hopes that she could extend far enough to get the tag into the ring from IYO Sky, but instead she lost her balance and fell into the ring.

The referee was on-hand to ensure that she was ok, and whilst only her ego was bruised, the video has now been shared online by several of the fans who were in attendance.

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia Nahh bro she did a Matt Hardy 🤣🤣🤣



Nahh bro she did a Matt Hardy 🤣🤣🤣https://t.co/2FzmMyXqSS

The poster notes that Bayley "did a Matt Hardy" which is a reference to a historic botch from Hardy when he tried to pose on the ropes during his entrance and fell straight through.

It's unclear as to whether or not the fall was intentional in order to distract the referee and help Dakota Kai interfere in the match, but if it was then Bayley has many members of the WWE Universe fooled.

Bayley is set to take on Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules next month

As part of last night's episode of RAW it was revealed that Bayley will be challenging Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules next month.

The two women have been on a collision course since Bayley returned to the company at SummerSlam and now the challenge has finally been laid down. Since the bout will take place at Extreme Rules, it's likely that a stipulation will be attached, which will allow both women to push the rules of WWE.

What stipulation do you think should be added to the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules? Sound off in the comments section below...

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far