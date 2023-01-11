WWE is a world full of drama, excitement, and larger-than-life characters. But even the most die-hard fans have to admit that sometimes, their storylines go too far.

The promotion has had its fair share of controversies, ranging from offensive and insensitive plots to just plain silly ideas. Some storylines have been so horrible that they had to be canceled before they could do any more damage.

From a controversial angle involving the McMahon family to an inter-gender feud that could not see the light, these five storylines will shock any fan.

These were some of the weirdest WWE storylines that were canceled

The five storylines we have chosen for the video above are:

Goldust's breast implants

Maria Kanellis' pregnancy

Vince McMahon's incest storyline

Dean Ambrose vs. Nia Jax angle

Melina is a man?

Watch the video in full to recall these storylines that did more harm than good.

