WATCH: How Cody Rhodes' WWE return changed pro wrestling forever

In 2016, after a long stint with WWE, Cody Rhodes left the company and began wrestling on the independent circuit. In 2019, Rhodes, along with The Young Bucks, helped start a wrestling promotion, All Elite Wrestling. He played a crucial role during the early years of the company.

However, at WrestleMania 38, Cody shocked the world as he made his triumphant return to the Stamford-based company, defeating Seth Rollins at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Now, a year later, he has won the Royal Rumble and is all set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The American Nightmare's return has been a success story so far and he is viewed as a legitimate star.

Cody Rhodes had a significant impact on pro wrestling. He helped legitimize AEW and highlighted the importance of independent wrestling. His contributions to the industry will be felt for years, and he will always be remembered as a trailblazer who changed the course of pro wrestling history.

A look at Cody Rhodes' WWE career so far

Here are some key points of Cody Rhodes' journey from undesirable to undeniable:

Early years

Post-WWE years

AEW years

