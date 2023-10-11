WATCH: How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE

Kevin Owens had a successful career in the independent wrestling circuit before he joined WWE. He made a high-profile debut in WWE's developmental territory, NXT, in late 2014. His first appearance, attacking then-NXT Champion and close friend Sami Zayn, immediately established him as a major player and ignited a deeply personal and emotionally charged rivalry.

In a relatively short time, Owens captured the NXT Championship, showcasing his in-ring skills and charisma. His reign as NXT Champion added to his growing popularity and reputation as a top-tier talent. His main roster debut came in a high-stakes match against John Cena at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, where he defeated Cena.

Throughout his WWE career, Owens achieved significant championship success. He held the WWE Universal Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, and Tag Team Championships, and in the process, he betrayed everyone who got in his way.

Click on the video below for the complete analysis, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

Let us know your thoughts on the video in the comments section below.