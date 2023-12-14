WATCH: How Logan Paul became the quickest rising star in WWE

Logan Paul has captivated the WWE Universe with his in-ring talent and charismatic personality. While the 28-year-old has proven to be a great wrestler, his pre-established celebrity status as a YouTube personality and social media influencer has granted him a substantial fan following.

This allowed WWE to tap into a broader audience beyond traditional wrestling enthusiasts. Logan began his pro-wrestling career by teaming up with The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. In his next match, he beat The A-Lister at the SummerSlam 2022. After that, he aimed for Roman Reigns and the WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. While he didn't win, the social media star impressed everyone with his in-ring skills.

He and Ricochet had a viral high-flying spot at Royal Rumble earlier this year, eventually leading to a match at SummerSlam. At WrestleMania 39, he took on Seth Rollins, and finally, at Crown Jelwel 2023, he won his first title by defeating Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

Logan Paul's involvement in the company garnered mainstream media attention, creating buzz and curiosity around events among audiences not regularly engaged with professional wrestling.

