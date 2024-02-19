WATCH: How Nick Khan changed WWE and pro wrestling forever

Since his arrival, Nick Khan has left an indelible mark on both WWE and the broader professional wrestling landscape. The popular executive's tenure in World Wrestling Entertainment, which began in August 2020, was marked by significant strategic shifts within the company that reshaped the business.

Khan had a strong background in media and entertainment, having worked at Creative Artists Agency (CAA) before joining WWE. He leveraged this expertise to forge transformative deals, particularly in content distribution. Under his leadership, World Wrestling Entertainment struck groundbreaking partnerships with major streaming platforms like Peacock.

The Peacock deal transformed WWE's network into a more lucrative licensing model. This move generated significant revenue and expanded WWE's reach to new audiences.

Khan recognized the importance of global markets in WWE's growth strategy and spearheaded efforts to expand the company's footprint internationally. This involved not only staging live events in key territories but also tailoring content to suit local tastes and preferences. By embracing localization, WWE cultivated a more diverse and inclusive fan base worldwide.

Nick Khan is currently a member of TKO's Board of Directors and WWE's President.

