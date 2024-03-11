WATCH: How R-Truth is WWE's most underrated superstar

R-Truth joined WWE during the Attitude Era, but initially, he was not able to make a name for himself in the company. He eventually got released from the Stamford-based company in 2001 and went on a journey on the independent circuit to prove his mantle as a wrestler. When he returned to WWE in 2008, he became a valuable player for the company. Not only did he become the United States Champion, a Tag Team Champion, and a multi-time 24/7 Champion, but he also wrestled against John Cena for the WWE Championship in 2011.

Truth is seen as a comedy act these days, but he has always remained relevant through the years. Whether going through dance breaks with Carmella or hanging around with The Judgment Day, the crowd reacts to him whenever he comes on-screen.

What really makes him a standout is how he has managed to adapt throughout the years. He has gone through many character changes and has delivered exceptionally every single time. His dedication to his character work makes him a future WWE Hall of Famer.

Click on the video below as we dive deep into this topic, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content:

R-Truth is insanely popular and well-respected among WWE fans, and what the future has in store for him remains to be seen.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE