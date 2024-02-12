WATCH: How Roman Reigns failed in WWE before becoming their biggest star

Roman Reigns has been a central figure in WWE for over a decade. His journey in the company has been marked by numerous transformations and moments of both triumph and struggle. He is the biggest star as a villain in wrestling right now, but just a few years ago, fans were not happy with his portrayal of a babyface.

Reigns was initially positioned as a heroic figure, often depicted as the face of WWE and a top-tier performer. He was named "The Big Dog," a powerhouse with an impressive physique.

However, despite WWE's efforts to establish him as the company's next big star, Reigns faced challenges that hindered his ascent to acceptance among fans. One of the key issues Reigns encountered was the mixed reception from fans.

Click on the video below as we dive deep into this topic, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content:

While he had a dedicated fanbase, a vocal portion of the audience rejected his push as the top babyface. Additionally, Roman Reigns faced backlash for his perceived lack of depth in character development and promo skills. Some even argued that his promos lacked authenticity, which made it difficult for fans to connect with him on a personal level.

What are your thoughts on Reigns' run in the promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE