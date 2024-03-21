WATCH: How Roman Reigns and The Bloodline took over WWE | Full Bloodline Recap Part 2

Ever since Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship at Payback 2020, The Bloodline has ruled WWE. It started with a storyline between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Soon, Jimmy came along, and a few years later, in 2022, Solo Sikoa made his WWE debut by joining The Bloodline. They helped Roman retain the championship on multiple occasions.

However, cracks started to develop in 2023, with Jey turning on Roman and leaving the group. This did not seemingly matter, as the group still remained on top, and in 2024, the biggest star in Hollywood, The Rock, joined The Bloodline.

With the inclusion of The Rock, The Bloodline becomes one of the most dominant groups of all time. The Great One acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief to formally be included in the group. Since then, he has given some entertaining segments.

At WrestleMania 40 Night One, The Rock and Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match and at Night Two, Roman will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in a one-on-one match. The stipulation for the title match will be decided based on the result of the tag team match on Night One. This seems to be the final chapter of The Bloodline saga.

