WATCH: How The Shield still dominates wrestling 9 years after breaking up?

In the ever-evolving world of professional wrestling, where storylines are scripted, and heroes and villains are in a constant state of flux, few factions have left as indelible a mark as The Shield. Comprising three incredibly talented wrestlers —Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley), Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns —The Shield burst onto the WWE scene in 2012.

The group quickly became a force to be reckoned with after their debut. Despite their eventual breakup in 2014, their influence and legacy are still unmatched to this day.

One of the key reasons for The Shield's continued dominance in wrestling is the remarkable individual success each member has achieved following the faction's breakup.

Seth Rollins has become a multiple-time WWE Champion, solidifying his status as one of the top talents in the company. Roman Reigns has undergone a character transformation and has become The Tribal Chief, enjoying a historic reign as the Undisputed Universal Champion.

AEW star Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) embarked on a new journey after his WWE exit, reinventing himself as a hardcore icon and securing the AEW World Championship. The sustained success of these three former Shield members has kept their legacy alive and well.

Click on the video below for the complete analysis, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

Let us know your thoughts on the video in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.