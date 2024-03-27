WATCH: How WWE FAILED Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman reached the heights of his popularity in 2018, but WWE managed to drop the ball with him multiple times. He made his debut in 2015 as a member of the Wyatt family, and pretty quickly, he impressed a lot of people with his size and strength. Not too long after this, in 2016, WWE separated him from the Wyatt Family and started booking him as a singles star.

He wasn't thrown into the ring with the main event stars right away, but it didn't take long for him to get there. Moving into 2017, Strowman started a feud with Roman Reigns, which turned out to be a break-out feud for him. He destroyed The Big Dog on an episode of RAW and flipped an ambulance with Roman in it. That segment made him a standout performer. Soon, fans started clamoring for him to become the world champion, and he got multiple opportunities to win the title. He even manhandled Universal Champion Brock Lesnar but wasn't able to win.

In 2018, he won the Money in the Bank briefcase, but WWE did not capitalize on him, and he lost the opportunity. It wasn't until 2020 that he won the Universal Championship, and that too when Roman Reigns walked out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strowman is currently out with injury, and his return date is not yet clear.

