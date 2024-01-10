WATCH: I challenged The Rock on WWE's 9/11 tribute show - Shawn Stasiak

Recently, The Rock returned to the WWE, causing a stir by interrupting Jinder Mahal. This event sparked a recollection for Shawn Stasiak, who was reminded of his time collaborating with The Rock during the 9/11 tribute show on WWE SmackDown.

Stasiak challenged The Great One for the WCW Championship. Now, challenging someone like The Rock, who was a massive name in WWE even then, during a tribute show was a bold move. The Rock, being a top-tier wrestler and a beloved figure in the industry, had a reputation that made any challenge to him a big deal.

The program was a stirring mix of emotions. It proudly displayed patriotism, symbolizing togetherness in challenging times. Yet, there was a somber atmosphere due to recent tragic events. Stasiak recognized the prevailing tension and unease, but chose to highlight the positives that emerged from the ordeal.

His collaboration with The Rock held profound significance in his career. Stasiak emphasized that, despite his character's lightheartedness, it played a crucial role in providing solace, entertainment, and a temporary escape during those trying moments.

