While how you fight is very important in WWE, how you look has been equally crucial in the pro wrestling world for years. Fans appreciate superstars who put hours in the gym to become the best version of themselves.

Click here to watch the full video and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge for more such content.

The stories of male superstars undergoing massive physical transformations are quite famous. However, that does not mean that their female counterparts are any less.

All female wrestlers of the Stamford-based promotion give their best both in the ring and behind the scenes. Many have also made significant changes to their appearances by working hard in the gym.

These female WWE Superstars have undergone incredible transformations

While every wrestler put in the extra effort, the ones we have chosen in the list in the video above are:

Mandy Rose

Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss

Trish Stratus

Watch the video above in its entirety to learn more about the incredible body transformations of your favorite superstars.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here