[Watch] Lacey Evans is tackled by a military police dog

Lacey Evans is part of this year's Tribute to the Troops

Every year the men and women who make up WWE's rosters take the trip over to pay tribute to their troops who are defending their country on a regular basis.

Lacey Evans knows all about defending her country since she was part of the United States Marine Corps for five years before making a career for herself in the squared circle.

It's been a fantastic year for the former member of the military since she was promoted to the main roster earlier this year. The Sassy Southern Belle opened the Women's Royal Rumble match with Natalya, was part of Last Women Standing match on Raw again against The Queen Of Hart's before she then made history when she was one of the first women to compete in a one-on-one match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last month.

Evans rounded off her year by being part of Tribute to the Troops which is usually screened around the festive season and even uploaded a video that saw her being tackled by a military dog to mark the occasion.

