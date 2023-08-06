Whether real life or WWE; betrayals are the worst kind of heartbreak. From Triple H throwing Randy Orton out of the Evolution to Seth Rollins grabbing a chair against his Shield brothers, there have been many shocking betrayals on the programming.

However, not every betrayal is heartbreaking. Some stabs in the back have actually been satisfying to watch. These betrayals were deserved by the ones who got it.

Most of the time, a tyrant leader has been betrayed by his subordinates, which is a satisfying justification for a betrayal.

These are some of the most deserved betrayals in WWE history

The five betrayals we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Daniel Bryan betrays The Wyatt Family

Mizdow turns on The Miz

The Shield breaks free

Batista makes his decision

The Bloodline crumbles

