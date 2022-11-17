WATCH: Most odd pairings in WWE history

Watching couples on WWE programming may be as old as the promotion itself. Several tandems share their screen time and give in their all to entertain fans.

While many wrestling couples look like solid pairs, others feel randomly thrown together.

There have been various weird teams in WWE history. Some of these managed to stand up to fans' expectations, while others ended suddenly without a pay-off.

These are some of the oddest pairings in WWE history

The five tandems we have chosen for the list in our video above are:

Edge and Vickie Guerrero

Carmella and James Ellsworth

Mark Henry and Mae Young

Beth Phoenix and Santino Marella

The Fiend and Alexa Bliss

