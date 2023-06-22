WWE library is the most extensive programming a pro wrestling promotion can offer. From insults and romances to blood and gore, the company has broadcasted almost everything in its history. Thus, the promotion's fans are not easily surprised as they are familiar with these twists and turns.

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge for more such content.

However, there are still various moments that leave the fans perplexed. These moments were both scripted and sometimes unscripted, but they were never expected, even by the hardcore wrestling buffs.

These instances from the programming were so out of the blue that one had to pause their television sets to make sure that it really happened.

These are some of the most paused moments in WWE history

The five moments we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

John Cena's broken nose

Kevin Owens headbutts Vince McMahon

Sable's handprint bikini

Brock Lesnar's shooting star

The DX Flasher

Watch the video in its entirety to recall how these moments unfolded before the crowd and how the wrestling universe reacted to these unanticipated events.

