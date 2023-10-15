Fighting hard is what wins you a match in WWE. However, the mic work is what keeps things going in the weekly programming that has been going strong for decades now. Not everyone can cut a promo that is remembered by fans for years.

Fortunately enough, there have been quite a few names who have spread some magic whenever they have touched a microphone. From reaching new lows by insulting their opponents to confusing the world by insulting themselves, wrestlers have employed various tactics to win fans over with their promos.

These are some of the most unbelievable WWE promos of all time

The five promos we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Randy Orton crosses all limits

Bayley reaches a new low

Sid has half the brain?

Dean Ambrose insults Roman Reigns

Reigns' unique promo

Watch the video above to recall these epic promos ranging from extremely brilliant to outright stupid. These are just some of the ways wrestlers have used the mic to make the crowd hear them quietly and make noise afterward.