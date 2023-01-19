[WATCH] Randy Orton once backed off after coming face-to-face with top female WWE Superstar

WWE legend Randy Orton had a hilarious encounter with Becky Lynch after an episode of RAW went off the air in early 2022.

Becky Lynch is one of the most beloved superstars in all of WWE. She has always been incredibly nice to her fans and her co-workers in real life. When the cameras start rolling, though, she makes it a point to display her badass self on TV.

In February last year, RK-Bro defeated Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE RAW. After the show went off the air, Orton and Matt Riddle began making their way to the back.

Suddenly, Becky Lynch's music hit and out came The Man. She immediately began approaching Randy Orton and Riddle in an intimidating manner. The Viper raised his hands, hinting that he didn't want any trouble from Big Time Becks.

Check out the hilarious footage below:

Randy Orton has been away from action since May 2022

Orton wrestled his last WWE match in May 2022 and is currently out of action due to a back injury. Disappointing reports have come out in regard to his future ever since, with the latest one not being any different.

''McIntyre & Sheamus are now being called The Banger Bros. A key question from that regards both Orton & Riddle as RK-Bro, which would seem to mean there are no imminent plans for them to return because the WWE doesn’t usually like to do names so similarly. There was a lot of concern regarding Orton’s career due to his back issues,'' noted Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Becky Lynch is currently a mainstay on RAW and is still one of the hottest acts on WWE TV. She is currently feuding with Bayley on the red brand, and the duo is set to wrestle in a Steel Cage match at RAW is XXX.

