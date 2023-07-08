LA Knight is one of the most over-stars in the WWE right now, and he was the fan favorite to win the men's Money in the Bank 2023. However, Judgment Day member Damian Priest unhooked the briefcase and became Mr. Money in the Bank.

One of the hallmarks of Money in the Bank is its unpredictability, and Priest winning the match was certainly the more unpredictable option. But there's no denying that he has not earned the briefcase. Priest had a blockbuster match with Bad Bunny at Backlash earlier this year, which might have opened the eyes of the management as they decided to push him.

LA Knight, on the other hand, has not been involved in a marquee feud since his disappointing pitch-black match against Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble. It's possible that Knight's loss was a deliberate decision by the creative team to extend his journey and develop his character further. By facing setbacks and overcoming obstacles, a superstar's journey becomes more compelling and relatable to the audience, and losing the Money in the Bank match will help fuel LA Knight's determination to be a top star in the WWE.

