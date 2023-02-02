WATCH: Returning WWE Superstar breaks down in tears whilst discussing WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, which means that he will now go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in April.

The former Intercontinental Champion was recently part of The Bump, where he was able to open up about pointing at the WrestleMania sign following his win, and what that meant to him.

"I'm pointing at the sign because the biggest WrestleMania of all time, the biggest wrestling event of all time, the biggest sports entertainment event of all time, is going to be headlined by a Rhodes. I fought for so long and then my dad also fought for so long and we stirred up so much trouble competing against WWE."

Rhodes went on to talk about how he was welcomed back to WWE and how he is able to finish his father's story and capture the title that always alluded him.

"What kind of world are we living in where like you're welcomed back in the way that you're welcomed back and then to be able to finish someone else's story but also your story."

Cody Rhodes will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39

There were rumors that Cody Rhodes would be one of the stars looking to split the World Championships up heading into WrestleMania, but it appears that he will be challenging for both titles instead.

Cody has talked about wanting to win the Winged Eagle belt in the past and it appears that if he is able to win Roman Reigns' titles at the biggest event of the year then there could be a new design for the titles. This was the belt that Dusty Rhodes had taken away and Rhodes wants to bring that story full circle.

