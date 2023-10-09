WATCH: The rise, fall and redemption of Shawn Michaels in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels began his wrestling career in the late 1980s, initially teaming up with Marty Jannetty as The Midnight Rockers. Their high-flying style and charisma quickly made them fan favorites.

However, Shawn's singles career truly skyrocketed him to stardom. He won the Intercontinental Championship in 1992, and his series of classic matches with Razor Ramon and Bret Hart showcased his in-ring prowess. He also went on to win the WWE Championship.

Shawn and Bret's careers often intersected when it came to championship opportunities. This fueled their professional rivalry, as each wanted to be the top guy in the company. The apex of the heat between Michaels and Hart occurred at the 1997 Survivor Series event in Montreal, Canada, where Michaels screwed The Hitman out of the WWE Championship. Following this, his career went downhill, primarily due to personal issues, injuries, and substance abuse problems.

In 1998, a severe back injury forced Michaels to retire from in-ring competition. During his time away from the ring, he found solace in religion, which helped him overcome his personal demons and addiction problems.

