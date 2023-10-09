WWE
  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Raw
  • WATCH: The rise, fall and redemption of Shawn Michaels in WWE

WATCH: The rise, fall and redemption of Shawn Michaels in WWE

By Rohit Ranjan
Modified Oct 09, 2023 11:37 IST
The RISE, FALL &amp; REDEMPTION of Shawn Michaels in WWE
Shawn Michaels is one of the smartest minds in wrestling.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels began his wrestling career in the late 1980s, initially teaming up with Marty Jannetty as The Midnight Rockers. Their high-flying style and charisma quickly made them fan favorites.

However, Shawn's singles career truly skyrocketed him to stardom. He won the Intercontinental Championship in 1992, and his series of classic matches with Razor Ramon and Bret Hart showcased his in-ring prowess. He also went on to win the WWE Championship.

Shawn and Bret's careers often intersected when it came to championship opportunities. This fueled their professional rivalry, as each wanted to be the top guy in the company. The apex of the heat between Michaels and Hart occurred at the 1997 Survivor Series event in Montreal, Canada, where Michaels screwed The Hitman out of the WWE Championship. Following this, his career went downhill, primarily due to personal issues, injuries, and substance abuse problems.

Click on the video below for the complete analysis, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

youtube-cover

In 1998, a severe back injury forced Michaels to retire from in-ring competition. During his time away from the ring, he found solace in religion, which helped him overcome his personal demons and addiction problems.

Let us know your thoughts on the video in the comments section below.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...