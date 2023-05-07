Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the world of sports entertainment. After bursting onto the scene in the mid-1990s as a third-generation star, he quickly became one of the most popular and charismatic performers to ever step foot in the squared circle.

Despite his many accomplishments in the ring and subsequent success, there are certain aspects of his career that WWE would prefer fans forget about.

From being booed in the beginning to even being arrested, The Rock has also witnessed some mighty lows that not many of his fans may be aware of.

These are some of the things about The Rock WWE would want fans to forget about

The five things from The Brahma Bull's career that we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

He was arrested multiple times

Fans hated him at the start?

That Royal Rumble moment

The 2004 WWE Diva Search segment

Fatally injured Mick Foley!

