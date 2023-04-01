The second and third-generation superstars are nothing new in WWE and AEW. Fans love to watch these stars carry the legacy of their parents inside the squared circle. What could be better than watching these stars be in the ring with their parents?

However, not every such meeting turns out to be wholesome. While many father-kid duos have shared the ring, some such moments turned out to be violent.

These generational kids did not hold back from getting what they wanted and even went physical with their parents over it.

These WWE and AEW Superstars did not hold back in hitting their parents

The five instances we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Dominik Mysterio betrays his father

Charlotte slaps Ric Flair

End of The Gunn Club

Shane beats Vince McMahon

Stephanie McMahon slaps her father

