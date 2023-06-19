WATCH: Times Wrestlers SUED WWE & Vince McMahon

A number of pro wrestlers have filed lawsuits against WWE and its Chairman, Vince McMahon. These lawsuits have brought attention to various issues within the wrestling industry, including worker classification, labor rights, and health concerns.

The classification of wrestlers as independent contractors is also an issue. World Wrestling Entertainment categorizes wrestlers as independent contractors, but some lawsuits argue that they should be treated as employees based on the level of control exerted by the company over their work.

Many wrestlers have claimed that WWE exercises significant control over their schedules, in-ring performances, character development, and promotional activities, which they believe should warrant employee status.

Some stars have also raised issues related to the company's alleged monopolistic practices in the wrestling industry, and their lawsuits contend that the promotion has used its dominant market position to restrict wrestlers from working for other promotions, thereby limiting their career opportunities and income potential. There have been many similar reasons why stars sued the company and Vince McMahon.

These wrestlers sued WWE

Ultimate Warrior

Nailz

The Demolition

