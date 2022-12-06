Dubbed the WWE Universe, fans are one of the most integral parts of McMahon's promotion. Evident by the COVID-era, watching pro wrestling becomes a bit boring without the crowd letting out their excitement.
Whether a star is being cheered or booed, all that matters is that they get reactions from the fans. These fans are famous for throwing jabs and banter in a chorus to express their emotions.
While mostly these stars ignore such insults and interruptions, sometimes they do not hold back.
These are some of the worst insults on fans by WWE Superstars
The five incidents we have chosen for the list in our video above are:
- CM Punk calls a fan an unacceptable slur
- Shawn Michaels mocks Montreal
- The Undertaker owns the "What?" chants
- Triple H tells off fans after Battleground
- Jon Moxley drops an F-bomb
