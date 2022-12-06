Dubbed the WWE Universe, fans are one of the most integral parts of McMahon's promotion. Evident by the COVID-era, watching pro wrestling becomes a bit boring without the crowd letting out their excitement.

Whether a star is being cheered or booed, all that matters is that they get reactions from the fans. These fans are famous for throwing jabs and banter in a chorus to express their emotions.

While mostly these stars ignore such insults and interruptions, sometimes they do not hold back.

These are some of the worst insults on fans by WWE Superstars

The five incidents we have chosen for the list in our video above are:

CM Punk calls a fan an unacceptable slur

Shawn Michaels mocks Montreal

The Undertaker owns the "What?" chants

Triple H tells off fans after Battleground

Jon Moxley drops an F-bomb

